The pair have been invited back for pre-season training, should they wish to do so, when United return to Thorp Arch in July.
Forshaw has endured an injury-affected spell at Elland Road since joining from Middlesbrough in 2018.
The Liverpudlian made 91 appearances for the club, who had an option to extend the 31-year-old's deal.
Speaking recently, Forshaw - who made 13 appearances in all competitions last term, fronted up and sent a message to supporters in the aftermath of the club's relegation from the Premier League and accepted that the squad's efforts had let 'everyone associated with the club down.'
He posted a message on Instagram, which read: “After just over a week of reflection, still not really sure what to say.
“We have let everyone associated with the club down and have to take responsibility.
“To the fans, you pay your hard earned money to come and watch and it wasn’t good enough from our part.
"But I would like to thank you for your incredible support home and away as always.”
Robles, who started the club's final four games of last season under Sam Allardyce, joined the club last summer on a one-year deal from Real Betis as back up to Ilan Meslier.
The 32-year-old Spaniard, who made seven appearances in all competitions, has been linked with a return to former side Everton.
Meanwhile, midfielder Stuart McKinstry and keeper Wil Brook will leave the club when their deals expire shortly, the club have confirmed.
Young left-back Scott Godden has been offered a professional contract, while scholars Ben Andreucci and Jay Buchan will be released when their contracts expire: