Leeds United reward Archie Gray's progress with new long-term contract
After an impressive start to his first season of first-team football the 17-year-old has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs but as the son of former Leeds striker Andy, the grandson of left-back Frank and the great-nephew of legendary winger Eddie, he is steeped in the Elland Road club.
Hardly surprising with that heritage, he is a boyhood fan.
Gray has been a first-team regular this season, making 28 appearances in all competitions.
He started it as one of the holding midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 formation but has since become the first choice at right-back, to the extent that Leeds were prepared to allow two specialists in the position, Luke Ayling and Djed Spence to leave this month.
On Saturday he equalled a club record by making his 26th start before the age of 18 in the 3-0 defeat at Cardiff City. He has until mid-March to set a new landmark.
Last year Gray made his England Under-20 debut, having been capped at every age level from under-15 up. He captained his country at under-15 and -16 level.
The contract of course does not stop predators picking Gray off, but puts them in a far stronger position if they come calling, and is a signal of Gray’s commitment as well as a reward for his progress.
