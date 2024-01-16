Leeds United reward Archie Gray's progress with new long-term contract

Leeds United's Archie Gray has signed a contract which is due to keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.

After an impressive start to his first season of first-team football the 17-year-old has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs but as the son of former Leeds striker Andy, the grandson of left-back Frank and the great-nephew of legendary winger Eddie, he is steeped in the Elland Road club.

Hardly surprising with that heritage, he is a boyhood fan.

Gray has been a first-team regular this season, making 28 appearances in all competitions.

NEW DEAL: Archie Gray has extended his stay at Leeds United

He started it as one of the holding midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 formation but has since become the first choice at right-back, to the extent that Leeds were prepared to allow two specialists in the position, Luke Ayling and Djed Spence to leave this month.

On Saturday he equalled a club record by making his 26th start before the age of 18 in the 3-0 defeat at Cardiff City. He has until mid-March to set a new landmark.

Last year Gray made his England Under-20 debut, having been capped at every age level from under-15 up. He captained his country at under-15 and -16 level.