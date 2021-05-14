Leeds United rumours: Whites boosted in battle for Chelsea-linked starlet, Derby eye ex-Huddersfield £12m man
Leeds United will look to get another three points on the table this weekend, when they travel to take on Sean Dyche's Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.
Speaking ahead of the weekend, ex-footballer and pundit Gabby Agbonlahor offered the Whites some rare praise after relentlessly 'bantering' the club on social media for some time, and said: “As much as I’ve had banter with Leeds and stuff, they’ve been outstanding.
“The way he [Bielsa] can do with Leeds what he’s done this season with some players that are not outstanding players… he’s getting 100% out of all of them.
“What would he do with a bigger team? What could he do if he could buy some better players for Leeds United? Where could he take them? They’ve been outstanding.
“If he had better centre-halves, a better left-back – (Ezgjan) Alioski has played a lot of the season. He’s been good, but what if they had a proper left-back who played the way Bielsa wanted him to? I’m being too nice to them now, let’s change the subject!”
Meanwhile, down in the Championship, Yorkshire side Barnsley are gearing off for their play-off semi-final against Swansea City on Monday night, Huddersfield Town are at work preparing for next season's second-tier campaign, while Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to play in League One.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues: