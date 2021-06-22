Leeds United rumours: Whites enquire about EPL talent, Talks opened for 'new Virgil Van Dijk'

Elland Road. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The Three Lions take on the Czech Republic at Wembley in their final Euro 2020 group match, and the 25-year-old has started both matches in the competition so far.

With his side already through, and with a disappointing result against Scotland to bounce back from, the temptation could be for Gareth Southgate to tinker with his starting lineup, but former Elland Road defender Danny Mills has argued that Phillips shouldn’t be dropped this evening.

"We are seeing what normally happens in a championship," he said on Sky Sports News.

"Very rarely does a team go all the way through winning every single game, being absolutely exceptional from start to finish.

"There are no really poor teams any more in these Championships, everybody has a fighting chance and if they perform and if they play well as Scotland did then on any given day they can give anybody a really good game.

"Scotland were maybe ten or 15 per cent above their usual, England were ten or 15 per cent below and of course you get a 30 per cent swing and that's the problem.

"Long term it's not a huge problem for England.

"Yes, I am sure there will be tweaks and they will try and address the situation but you can't go from Kalvin Phillips being absolutely outstanding against Croatia to suddenly why is he playing, why is he being picked?

"There's just no rhyme or reason for that at all."

