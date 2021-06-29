Leeds United rumours: Whites offered 20/21 EPL talent, 'Lightning' talks move signing to brink of completion

The 25-year-old has been an ever-present of the Three Lions midfield at Euro 2020 so far, and pundit David Prutton believes he should be in with a shout of starting again in the knockout showdown.

Writing in a column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “Kalvin Phillips does not ‘have’ to start tomorrow’s last 16 clash for England against Germany - but I think he should.

“The Leeds United midfielder has done as much as he possibly could to count himself as definitely in the reckoning to start.

“He is the only outfield player to have played every minute of all three of England’s group stage games and that’s amazing.

“If he does start, this will be another huge test in his career so far but he has been exemplary so far.

“Given what England have done and what Kalvin has done so far, he should absolutely be in the reckoning to start, not that there’s an expectation because he is still finding his feet as an international player.

“But he will be quietly confident of being in the XI given what we have seen from him in the tournament.

“Kalvin is a very humble and ego-free player which means he understands his role within a side.

“That’s not to say that he can’t play in a more advanced role because I am fully on board with the fact that he can play further up the pitch and create and be an attacking force.

“But with the greatest respect, you have to look at both the Leeds team he plays in and also the England team and realise there are better players that do that.

“That’s just the same as him being better defensively than Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling or Mason Mount.

“That’s the way you have got to categorise how good you are, play to what you are very good at and be in a position where you can bring the best parts of yourself to the best parts of the team.

“That reflects very selflessly on him and that’s Kalvin.”

