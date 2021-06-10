Leeds United rumours: Whites plot raid for 20/21 PL talent, £10m release clause revealed

The Whites are darlings of the gossip columns, and with a brilliant top flight campaign behind them, the scope of who they could realistically sign has increased hugely.

But perhaps some of their best business would involve securing fresh contracts for some of their current crop of talent – and that's exactly what they’ve done with Tyler Roberts

The Wales international has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the club, much to the player’s delight.

“I’m extremely happy to be signing,” said the 22-year-old.

“It’s a club I have a lot of love for and a lot of passion for, I’m just happy to get it done and know that my future is here.

“It’s been great to know the club and the manager especially has that faith in me to see my future here. I’m excited. It’s been a good few years and we’ve done some amazing things but now it’s time for more exciting things, pushing on and keep improving.”

“I’ve always, since I’ve got here, been in love with the club and the city so I was always hoping I could push on and get into the team and get another contract,” he said. “The club has brought me on so much, the people here are amazing. I was hoping this was the outcome and I’m just happy that it is.”

Rafa Benitez has emerged as a potential managerial target for Everton. (Mirror)

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke is attracting the interest of several clubs in England and Germany this summer. (Fean Online)

A host of Premier League clubs have been alerted to the availability Tosin Adarabioyo with a £10 million release clause inserted into his Fulham contract. Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Aston Villa are all keen. (Daily Mail)

Mat Ryan's proposed move to Arsenal could be hijacked by new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. (talkSPORT)