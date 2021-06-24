Leeds United rumours: Whites plot raid for Euro 2020 starlet, Bielsa wants long-term target this summer

The 25-year-old has started all three matches at the tournament so far, and with a tricky knockout clash against Germany next up, former Elland Road defender Danny Mills has backed him to keep his place in the starting XI going forward.

"It's a long term plan and this is why I think we have seen it in some of the qualification games," Mills told Sky Sports News.

"I said that even back then when the qualification was happening.

"You are not playing against these minnow teams or weaker teams with a double pivot to play against them.

"You are playing to practice when it comes to the big games so that you have had experience and you know exactly what to do.

"Without doubt, there will be two holding midfielders and this is the argument about Jordan Henderson

"Jordan Henderson has been taken to the tournament, in my belief, for 20 minutes/30 minutes in the next game or in the quarter finals when England possibly need him, they are up against it and they need to see the game out in the last 20/30 minutes.

"He brings a wealth of experience.

"You don't need him to play 90 minutes, you need maybe two 20 minutes or two half an hours out of him.

"That's all you need for Jordan Henderson and that experience, that leadership that he offers if he plays 20/30 minutes could be absolutely vital."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League rumours below...

1. Albion keen on Olsen Brighton are interested in signing Robin Olsen, after he was discarded by Everton. (Calcio Mercato) (Photo by Anton Vaganov - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Anton Vaganov - Pool Buy photo

2. Longstaff set for exit Steve Bruce has agreed to loan out Matty Longstaff this summer. Norwich City, Middlesbrough, West Brom, and Anderlecht are all keen. (Chronicle) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Seagulls keen on Braithwaite Brighton are one of several Premier League clubs credited with an interest in Barcelona's former Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite. (Sport) (Photo by Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Hannah McKay - Pool Buy photo

4. Saints keen on Saliba Newcastle aren’t the only Premier League club interested in signing William Saliba on loan from Arsenal next season, with Southampton also circling. (Foot Mercato) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JEFF PACHOUD Buy photo