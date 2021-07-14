Leeds United rumours: Whites ready transfer raid for La Liga starlet, West Ham close in on ex-Real Madrid man

Leeds United transfer rumours

The Whites are back in training and gearing up for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, and footage has emerged in which new recruit Junior Firpo showcases his skills following his move from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Man Utd star Marcus Rashford won't be playing in his side's opening fixture against Leeds, as he's set to be ruled out for two months with surgery on a shoulder injury lined up for the end of this month.

And there has been plenty of further transfer chatter as clubs looks to set the wheels in motion for the upcoming campaign, in the knowledge that a slow start could prove disastrous for their season goals.

Here, we take you through all of the latest Leeds United and general Premier League transfer gossip and news:

Ex-Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is set to have a trial with La Liga side Real Mallorca. He's been away from football for 15 months, after being released by Trabsonspor following a breach of betting rules in 2019. (Daily Mail)

Wolves have been named shock favourites to sign former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho. The Barcelona man looks set to sold this summer, and could go for a fraction of the £142m his club paid for him back in 2018. (SkyBet)

Norwich City have completed the signing of midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou from OGC Nice. The £3.5m man has spent his entire career to date in France, also featuring for Dijon in both Ligue 2 and Ligue 1. (Club website)

Levante goalkeeper Daniel Cárdenas is the latest players to be linked with a summer switch to Leeds United. The news comes after the Whites were reportedly turned down by Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, after making a £10m bid for the 'keeper. (Sport Witness)

Senior figures at Man Utd are said to be "divided" over the issues of whether to allow midfielder Jesse Lingard to leave the club and join West Ham United. The Red Devils are currently holding out for a £30m fee, despite the player having less than a year left on his current contract. (The Athletic)

Burnley look set to beat Aston Villa and Chelsea in the race to sign ex-Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. The 34-year-old is an experienced option, and has racked up 96 senior international caps for Wales. (Birmingham Mail)

West Ham United are moving closer to landing PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a loan deal, as they look to secure a quality option to challenge Lukas Fabianksi for his starting spot. The experienced stopper has previously spent time on loan with the likes of Real Madrid and Fulham. (Evening Standard)