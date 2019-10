Championship clubs face-off in a host of key fixtures this weekend with movement expected at the top and bottom of the table.

As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's Championship games. Scroll and click through the pages:

Florent Hadergjonaj has been linked with a move to Fenerbache this week, and he admitted he is unhappy with his current situation: ..You want to play every game. But at the moment, thats the situation and we will see later on.

He remains favourite with the bookmakers - but Murray is keeping tight-lipped when asked about the permament role. A win the Yorkshire derby vs Huddersfield will only increase his job chances.

After consecutive defeats saw Forest drop from third to eighth, Sabri Lamouchis men are desperate to get back to winning ways against 20th place Reading. However, new Royals chief says his side will be well up for the challenge.

The Serb has scored the same number of goals Boro have combined this term. And with Fulham next up, what better than to remember what The Teessiders could have won when they narrowly missed out on his signature in January 2018...

Stoke Citys owners seem fully behind boss Nathan Jones despite reportedly being on the brink a few weeks ago. Imagine. Just imagine if he was sacked after defeat to Garry Rowetts Millwall - his predecessor...

If a trip to top-of-table West Brom wasnt difficult enough, Lee Bowyer has revealed 10 players are ruled out - including Baggies loanee Jonathan Leko. He also confirmed four kids without first-team experience will be on the bench.

Ahead of the first Welsh derby clash with Cardiff City for five-and-a-half years, Swans boss Steve Cooper revealed he spoke with the Leicester boss in order to get an insight. This one is the game of the weekend.

Slaven Bilics side may be leading the way, but the Baggies are not resting their laurels. In an interview with technical director Luke Dowling, he revealed the club already have plans and targets in place the January window.

The Sheffield Wednesday chief faces the club he left in 2017. Monk made comparisons between the Owls and Leeds, claiming the Whites should be in the Premier League due to the size of the club.