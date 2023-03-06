Leeds United say they have acted "responsibly" by raising season ticket prices by 10 per cent for next season.

The rise will not apply if the Whites are relegated to the Championship, with a 10 per cent rebate should that happen after the April 7 deadline for existing season ticket holders to renew ahead of seats being opened up to the 21,850 supporters on their waiting list.

Although it is only the second price increase in 12 years, the jump is a big one. It is, however, fractionally below the official 10.1 per cent annual inflation rate recorded in January, and the club are keen to emphasise theirs was the Premier League's second cheapest season ticket this season.

Leeds broke their transfer record to buy Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim for £35m in January, and the option which allows them to make Weston McKennie's loan from Juventus permanent in the summer would see them pay out a similar fee. They also signed Max Wober for around £10m.

RECORSD SIGNING: Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter

The Whites say they are trying to balance low prices with responsible economics.

“We appreciate any increase in the current economic climate is unwelcome, particularly when it coincides with poor performance on the pitch," said a club statement.

“The decision has not been taken lightly, but we believe the new pricing is consistent with both our principle of running the club’s finances responsibly and maintaining our commitment to affordable football at Elland Road. Our prices will remain among the cheapest in the Premier League.

"This rise will only partially offset the significant increase we have seen in matchday operational costs over the same period.”

Season ticket holders have from 3pm on March 6 until April 7 to renew their pass before tickets are opened up to a wider audience.

Next season's prices work out as an average £22.21 per Premier League match for the cheapest adult tickets, or from £22.21, with at £7.63 under-16s and £4.42 for under-11s.