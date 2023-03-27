Leeds United set to assess key duo ahead of important Premier League relegation games

Leeds United will assess the injuries Willy Gnonto and Max Wober picked up on international duty hoping the initial prognoses prove correct with their next two home games against relegation rivals.

The ankle injury Gnonto picked up playing for Italy against Malta has been described as a “strain”, while Wober’s left thigh injury playing playing for Austria against Azerbaijan as “small”.

Having collected seven points in their first four Premier League matches under coach Javi Gracia, it is essential Leeds continue the momentum – perhaps not at title-chasing Arsenal on April 1, but certainly when Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are in West Yorkshire the following week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So the last thing they needed was injuries to key players away with their countries.

injury doubt: Wilfried Gnonto in action for Italy against England last week, before he picked up an injury in the Azzurri's second game of the international break against Malta.. (Picture: Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Leeds were very heavily reliant on 19-year-old Gnonto over the winter months and although his form took a slight dip in February, recent performances suggested he has recovered it, so his club will be hoping Italy manager Roberto Mancini's initial optimism is well founded.

"Gnonto is dealing with a sprain," he said. "I hope it is nothing to worry about."

A second-half substitute against England on Thursday, Gnonto lasted just 22 minutes against Malta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January signing Wober has settled quickly at Elland Road, establishing himself as the first-choice left-sided centre-back.

INTERNATIONAL INJURY: Willy Gnonto strained his ankle playing for Italy against Malta

He was substituted in the first half of Friday's 4-1 win for Austria and although on Instagram he described his problem as "small", he was sent home before Monday's game against Estonia.

Left-sided centre-backs Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper were both on the bench for Leeds' last game, at Wolverhampton Wanderers, although only the former came on.

Struijk was used almost exclusively at left-back by coach Jesse Marsch this season but Junior Firpo has taken that role since the American's sacking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper disappeared after Marsch's sacking with an unspecified injury but Gracia talked up his importance ahead of the trip to Molineux. Nevertheless, he was only an unused substitute, as he was for Scotland against Cyprus at the weekend.

ESTABLISHED: Max Wober has quickly become Leeds United's first choice at left-sided centre-back

Tyler Adams' ever-present status was ended by a thigh injury earlier this month and as yet, no timescale has been put on the midfielder's recovery, or that of Adam Forshaw.

Although Stuart Dallas joined up with Northern Ireland during the international break, their manager Michael O'Neill said the versatile player has only "an outside chance” of facing Kazakhstan on June 19.

Dallas broke his leg playing against Manchester City late last season and O'Neill suggested his eagerness to play for his country this month may have set him back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was desperate to be involved in this game (against Finland on Sunday), maybe unrealistically and he maybe pushed himself to his own detriment a little bit," he commented.