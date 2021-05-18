Leeds United set to battle Watford for £12m winger, key Barnsley figure set for exit
Leeds United are back in Premier League action tonight, when they take on Southampton in what should be an entertaining clash on the south coast.
The Whites have two games of their 2020/21 campaign left to go, and look set to secure a top-half finish after a stellar return to top tier football this season.
Speaking ahead of tonight's match, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reflected on Leeds' success this season, and said: “It is not that surprising, to be honest. I know how it feels to be promoted and have a good first season in the big league, I had it with Ingolstadt and I had it with Leipzig.
“The team is always super motivated, the players, it's a completely new experience when they get the chance to finally compete with the big ones. That carries you beyond those tired moments, past the tough moments.
“Leeds have had a few games where they have struggled this season but they have shown that, especially against the big sides, they can show very good performances.
“This was surprising, that they could compete like that against the strong sides in the league. They haven't lost a lot over the last weeks so they are getting better and better.”
Meanwhile, down in the Championship, it was a disappointing evening for Barnsley last night, who suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City in their play-off semi-final first-leg at Oakwell.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the weekend's action continues: