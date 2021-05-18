Leeds United set to battle Watford for £12m winger, key Barnsley figure set for exit

The Whites have two games of their 2020/21 campaign left to go, and look set to secure a top-half finish after a stellar return to top tier football this season.

Speaking ahead of tonight's match, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reflected on Leeds' success this season, and said: “It is not that surprising, to be honest. I know how it feels to be promoted and have a good first season in the big league, I had it with Ingolstadt and I had it with Leipzig.

“The team is always super motivated, the players, it's a completely new experience when they get the chance to finally compete with the big ones. That carries you beyond those tired moments, past the tough moments.

“Leeds have had a few games where they have struggled this season but they have shown that, especially against the big sides, they can show very good performances.

“This was surprising, that they could compete like that against the strong sides in the league. They haven't lost a lot over the last weeks so they are getting better and better.”

Meanwhile, down in the Championship, it was a disappointing evening for Barnsley last night, who suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City in their play-off semi-final first-leg at Oakwell.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the weekend's action continues:

1. Canaries keen on King Norwich City are rumoured to be chasing Everton forward Josh King, who is said to be deemed surplus to requirements at Goodison Park. However, they face stiff competition for Turkish sides Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. (Football Insider)

2. Hornets have bid knocked back Watford are said to have had a £2m bid turned down for Aberdeen prospect Lewis Ferguson. The 21-year-old midfielder has excelled for the Dons this season, and has been capped extensively at youth level for Scotland. (Daily Record)

3. Owls keeping tabs on ex-Arsenal starlet Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for ex-Arsenal starlet Chuks Aneke. The Charlton Athletic youngster has scored 16 goals in all competitions for the League One side this season, and will become a free agent this summer. (Football League World)

4. Blues target set for exit Birmingham City linked striker Douglas Tanque look set to leave top tier Portuguese side Pacos Ferreira in the upcoming transfer window. The Blues came close to signing him in January, and could swoop back in next month. (Sport Witness)