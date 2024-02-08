Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town among Championship clubs impacted by latest Sky Sports TV selections
The Championship game will now take place on Friday, March 8, with an 8pm kick-off.
The game had been originally scheduled for Saturday, March 9.
It means that for the second successive week at the start of March, Leeds will be in televised action.
United visit Huddersfield Town in a West Yorkshire derby on Saturday, March 2, kick-off 12.30pm.
Meanwhile, Town's home game with Carlos Corberan's West Brom - originally scheduled for March 9 - has been put back and will now be screened live on Sky Sports, with a noon kick-off.
It will give the Terriers an extra day to prepare as they are in action in midweek at Cardiff City on Wednesday, March 6.
List of televised games in the first half of March.Friday 1 March: West Bromwich Albion v Coventry City 20:00
Saturday 2 March: Huddersfield Town v Leeds United 12:30
Tuesday 5 March: Ipswich Town v Bristol City 20:00
Tuesday 5 March: Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle* 19.45
Wednesday 6 March: Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion 20:00
Friday 8 March: Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United 20:00
Saturday 9 March: Cardiff City v Ipswich Town 12:30
Sunday 10 March: Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion 12:00