Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Barnsley dominate our Team of the Week

FOUR teams hold sway in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week.

Here's our latest line-up from the weekend's matches in a 3-4-3 formation, right to left.

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United).'Reliable and solid on his return to Premier League business at Molineux as the Blades extended their fine unbeaten away sequence. Key early save to deny Raul Jiminez.

Luke Ayling (Leeds United).'A dominant force going forward and at back as Middlesbrough creaked throughout.

Chris Basham (Sheffield United).'Some vital challenges and interventions and produced a defensive performance full of resolve and concentration.

Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday).'Back to his unflappable and diligent best in an excellent performance at The Valley.

Mike Bahre (Barnsley).'Enjoyed himself immensely against Hull and after setting up his Mowatt's opener, was on hand to slide home a clinical and eye-catching second goal.

Alex Mowatt (Barnsley).'Performed a very passable impersonation of Conor Hourihane in his Oakwell pomp. Orchestrated proceedings and scored a gem of an opener before a lovely weighted pass for Bahre's second. Class.

Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).'Back in the goals after a while to crown a midfield performance full of threat and authority that was too much for poor Boro. His second goal was a beauty.

Jack Harrison (Leeds United).'Given little chance to shine under the command of Tony Pulis at Boro and took it out on his former loan club with a dynamite performance full of intent from the off.

Conor Chaplin (Barnsley).'A superb third goal in stoppage-time sealed the deal for Barnsley and was just reward for a performance of energy and threat from the forward, who looks like being a big player under Gerhard Struber.