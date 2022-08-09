Leeds United sign experienced ex-Everton, Atlético Madrid and Real Betis goalkeeper who won the FA Cup with Wigan Athletic

The 32-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a free transfer from La Liga side Real Betis, following the expiration of his contract at the Spanish outfit earlier this summer.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at Atlético Madrid and featured regularly for the club's C and B Team sides before going on to make seven senior appearances.

He had loan spells at Rayo Vallecano and Wigan Athletic before joining Everton in 2013.

During his time at Wigan, Robles made 13 appearances in all competitions including in the 2013 FA Cup final at Wembley as Roberto Martinez's side dramatically defeated Manchester City 1-0.

Robles made 65 outings in all competitions for Everton during a five-year spell. He moved to Betis in 2018 following the end of his contract at Goodison Park.

Since his move back to Spain, Robles has made 78 appearances. He is Leeds' eighth signing of the summer transfer window and will join Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson in the goalkeeping department at Elland Road.

NEW ARRIVAL: Joel Robles has signed for Leeds on a one-year deal. Picture: Getty Images.