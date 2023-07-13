All Sections
Leeds United sign Scotland youth international duo Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie from Hamilton Academical and Aberdeen

SCOTLAND youth international duo Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie have joined the academy ranks at Leeds United.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 18:02 BST

Scotland U16s player McDonald has joined the club from Scottish side Hamilton Academical, subject to international clearance.

The youngster can play across the forward line, but is predominantly a winger.

Pirie, a Scottish youth striker, has linked up with United after moving from SPL outfit Aberdeen.

New Leeds United academy recruit Josh McDonald, who has joined from Hamilton Academical. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.New Leeds United academy recruit Josh McDonald, who has joined from Hamilton Academical. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.
New Leeds United academy recruit Josh McDonald, who has joined from Hamilton Academical. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

While several high-profile departures have been dominating the agenda at Elland Road, the club have also been making regular announcements regarding the futures of several young players.

Wales U19 captain Scott Godden, a left-sided defender, recently signed his first professional contract, following hot on the heels of winger Max McFadden signing his first pro deal.

