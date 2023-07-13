Leeds United sign Scotland youth international duo Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie from Hamilton Academical and Aberdeen

Scotland U16s player McDonald has joined the club from Scottish side Hamilton Academical, subject to international clearance.
The youngster can play across the forward line, but is predominantly a winger.
Pirie, a Scottish youth striker, has linked up with United after moving from SPL outfit Aberdeen.
While several high-profile departures have been dominating the agenda at Elland Road, the club have also been making regular announcements regarding the futures of several young players.
Wales U19 captain Scott Godden, a left-sided defender, recently signed his first professional contract, following hot on the heels of winger Max McFadden signing his first pro deal.