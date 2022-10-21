Leeds United standing by Jesse Marsch for Sunday's Premier League game against Fulham but the pressure is on
Jesse Marsch is expected to keep his job as Leeds United coach for Sunday's match against Fulham but the mood of the Elland Road crowd will be a big litmus test for what happens beyond that.
The Whites have not won in seven matches but it was less the result of the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City as the response from the away end which was alarming.
Social media and radio phone-ins can be a poor guage of the mood amongst supporters, weighted as it is towards extremes and often negativity. But the fans who follow the team away from home are the most dedicated and therefore the most important in deciding a manager's fate. And on Thursday they were not happy.
The substitution of Luis Sinisterra was boos, with fans demanding to know "What the f*** is going on?", and the boos which greeted the full-time whistle were even louder than those at half-time. Most damningly, they sang Marcelo Bielsa's name late in the game and when Marsch did not join his players in applauding them at full-time, they demanded to know why.
On the night Steven Gerrard was sacked, it was clear Marsch is under pressure. His team is only outside the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference.
The Leeds board are standing by their man for now, but what happens on Sunday – on and off the pitch – could have an effect on their resolve one way or the other.