Leeds United starlet set for second-tier switch, Hull City set to battle for ex-La Liga starlet
Leeds United are stepping up their efforts to securing new signings, as they look to sign new recruits ahead of the new Premier League season starting in August.
The Whites enjoyed an excellent return to top tier football last season, and will look to use the summer transfer window to their full advantage and add further quality to the side while they have the opportunity to do so.
Meanwhile, Euro 2020 is moving towards the end of the group stage, and a number of Leeds United stars have been involved in the competition so far.
One absentee from the competition, however, is Leeds' Patrick Bamford, and his teammate Tyler Roberts has given his verdict on the 27-year-old's snub.
The Wales international said: “I know I think he should have got the England call. He scored that many goals, he's up on the top scorers list and it was unfortunate obviously that he didn't.
“But he wasn't even angry about it. He's just not that person so he just carried on working hard and hopefully he will get that call."
Elsewhere, down in the Championship fellow Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Hull City and Barnsley are also busy on the recruitment drive, as they look to finalise their squads for next season and hit the ground running and get the campaign off a strong start.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Hull City and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the Euros, summer transfer window, and the build-up to the new season continues.