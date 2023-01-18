Leeds United star's nine out of 10 performance in comfortable FA Cup win over Cardiff City - player ratings

It might only have been against Championship opposition but there were some terrific individual performances for Leeds United as they knocked bogey side Cardiff City out of the FA Cup at the second attempt.

TWO GOALS: Leeds United substitute Patrick Bamford

Here are our player ratings from the 5-2 win:

Illan Meslier – not called upon until very late in the day 6

Rasmus Kristensen – made a few good runs but far from a dramatic return to the side 6

Diego Llorente – not a night for Leeds defenders to show what they could do 6

Max Wober – one of the few things Leeds did not get right was avoiding injuries and the Austrian's full debut was cut short 6

Junior Firpo – did some good work down the left 7

Sam Greenwood – his distribution was very good 8

Tyler Adams – won the ball for the first goal but not a game where the midfield enforcer needed to do much 6

Marc Roca – the sort of game he should have shone in but did not 6

Rodrigo – very cool for his goal 7

Jack Harrison – played at inside-left and created some brilliant chances 8

Wilfried Gnonto – his brilliant volley set the tone for his all-round performance 9

Substitutes:

Brenden Aaronson (for Adams, 46) – unable to really make his mark 6

Patrick Bamford (for Rodrigo, 46) – two goals to further lift his confidence 7

Luke Ayling (for Wober, 57) – a terrible error for Cardiff's opening goal 4

Joe Gelhardt (for Gnonto, 66) – forced one good save 5

Luis Sinisterra (for Harrison, 79) – welcome return 5

