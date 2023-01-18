Leeds United star's nine out of 10 performance in comfortable FA Cup win over Cardiff City - player ratings

Here are our player ratings from the 5-2 win:
Illan Meslier – not called upon until very late in the day 6
Rasmus Kristensen – made a few good runs but far from a dramatic return to the side 6
Diego Llorente – not a night for Leeds defenders to show what they could do 6
Max Wober – one of the few things Leeds did not get right was avoiding injuries and the Austrian's full debut was cut short 6
Junior Firpo – did some good work down the left 7
Sam Greenwood – his distribution was very good 8
Tyler Adams – won the ball for the first goal but not a game where the midfield enforcer needed to do much 6
Marc Roca – the sort of game he should have shone in but did not 6
Rodrigo – very cool for his goal 7
Jack Harrison – played at inside-left and created some brilliant chances 8
Wilfried Gnonto – his brilliant volley set the tone for his all-round performance 9
Substitutes:
Brenden Aaronson (for Adams, 46) – unable to really make his mark 6
Patrick Bamford (for Rodrigo, 46) – two goals to further lift his confidence 7
Luke Ayling (for Wober, 57) – a terrible error for Cardiff's opening goal 4
Joe Gelhardt (for Gnonto, 66) – forced one good save 5
Luis Sinisterra (for Harrison, 79) – welcome return 5
Not used: Perkins, Gyabi, Struijk, Robles.