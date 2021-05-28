Leeds United step up chase for £9m Brazilian sensation, Barnsley target could sign new deal

The emphasis will now be on summer recruitment, as Marcelo Bielsa looks to improve his squad further, and it will be fascinating to see which new signings arrive at Elland Road over the summer month.

Meanwhile, recently-released player Gaetano Berardi has been discussing his future plans after leaving the Whites, and said: “It's difficult (leaving Leeds). I was realising this in the last weeks.

“I was thinking about this, you are leaving the city, you are leaving the people, you are leaving the club and it's sad, it's really sad and it's hard.

“But this is life and of course there will be a chance to come back here. I don't know when, just to see games or watch some games and to see some people.

“It's not over forever so I am happy to leave with these feelings and to bring something important from this experience with me.”

Meanwhile, down in the Championship, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley are finalising their transfer targets ahead of next month, while Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for the drop down to League One next season.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Canaries announce retained list Norwich City have announced the departure of a number of players following the end of the 2020/21 campaign, with the most notable exits being long-serving midfield pair Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey, who were not offered new deals. (Club website) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

2. Hammers could land Armstrong on the cheap Football pundit Noel Whelan has suggested that West Ham United could land Blackburn Rovers sensation Adam Armstrong for around £12m-£15m this summer, claiming the short length of time on the player's contract could pressure Rovers into selling. (Football Insider) Photo: Nathan Stirk Buy photo

3. Reading star seals Bayern move Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of left-back Omar Richards on a four-year deal. The 23-year-old will link up with the Bavarian giants this summer, once his contract with Reading expires. (BBC Sport) Photo: Bryn Lennon Buy photo

4. Bennett lands new Millwall deal Millwall have announced that forward Mason Bennett has signed a new long-term deal with the club. The 24-year-old made 41 appearances for the Lions last season, and scored six goals over the course of the campaign. (BBC Sport) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo