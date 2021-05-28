Leeds United step up chase for £9m Brazilian sensation, Barnsley target could sign new deal
Leeds United are having a well-earned rest after a stellar 2020/21 campaign, that saw them storm back to the Premier League and secure a top-half finish.
The emphasis will now be on summer recruitment, as Marcelo Bielsa looks to improve his squad further, and it will be fascinating to see which new signings arrive at Elland Road over the summer month.
Meanwhile, recently-released player Gaetano Berardi has been discussing his future plans after leaving the Whites, and said: “It's difficult (leaving Leeds). I was realising this in the last weeks.
“I was thinking about this, you are leaving the city, you are leaving the people, you are leaving the club and it's sad, it's really sad and it's hard.
“But this is life and of course there will be a chance to come back here. I don't know when, just to see games or watch some games and to see some people.
“It's not over forever so I am happy to leave with these feelings and to bring something important from this experience with me.”
Meanwhile, down in the Championship, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley are finalising their transfer targets ahead of next month, while Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for the drop down to League One next season.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: