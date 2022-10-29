Leeds United stun Liverpool at Anfield with 89th winner to ease pressure on Jesse Marsch

After a string of remarkable saves from Illan Meslier in the second half, and with the scores locked at 1-1, Crysencio Summerville popped up to give Leeds their first Premier League win since August 21 with a goal in the 89th minute.

Willy Gnonto, on for his debut, worked the space to find a cross to Patrick Bamford who knocked it to Summerville who was the coolest man in Anfield to find the bottom corner. Incredible scenes of celebration followed from the away supporters while the United bench was on the pitch.

This was a release of months of frustration for Leeds. They had not won in eight games prior to their victory in Liverpool. In some of those fixtures that had been unlucky to come away as the losing side.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United at Anfield on October 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

In a frantic first half, both sides had chances to add to their respective tallies but were denied by a combination of poor finishing and impressive goalkeeping. Rodrigo had given Leeds the lead after four minutes but Liverpool replied 10 minutes later.

Prior to Rodrigo’s opener, a lack of communication between Illan Meslier and Liam Cooper presented Salah with a chance to open the scoring. Cooper headed the ball away from the goal but past his goalkeeper and Salah was able to win the race and hook the ball towards the net but Pascacl Struijk was alert to get back and clear off the line.

After one mistake went unpunished, Leeds made sure to make the most of another at the other end as Rodrigo pounced in front of the Kop after Joe Gomez’s loose backpass left Alisson stranded and allowed the Spaniard to gobble up the chance.

Some nice interplay between Firmino and Darwin Nunez presented the Brazilian with a chance to level but Meslier was out quickly to smuggle the danger behind for a corner.

Liverpool's Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez (L) has his shot saved by Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier (R) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 29, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A minute later the hosts got their goal as Andrew Robertson hooked the ball across the face of net for Salah to sidefoot home from close range.

Leeds were posing a threat on the counter attack and had the chance to regain the lead as Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson broke but United’s number 11 held onto the ball for too long as he was dispossessed by the chasing Liverpool defenders.

Two big opportunities then arrived back-to-back for the visitors as Rasmus Kristensen’s inviting cross was met by the foot of Aaronson only for the effort to crash off the crossbar. Moments later, Harrison was played in on the right-hand side of the penalty area but Alisson Becker got a strong arm to the shot.

Nunez had a chance to give Liverpool the lead for the first time in the contest but as he was played through on goal, Meslier made a superb stop with his leg to prevent the striker from taking it around him. Just before half time the hosts came close again when Robertson’s impressive run was followed by a cross which deflected narrowly wide.

Leeds United's Dutch striker Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 29, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Not as many opportunities came Leeds’ way in the second half but there were some excellent performances from Meslier and Tyler Adams. The American was everywhere in midfield, snuffing out attacks and breaking up play.

The away side had their goalkeeper to thank for more fine stops in front of the Kop as he was out quickly to deny Nunez one-on-one before getting down low to push Jordan Henderson’s effort from a tight angle behind.

Soon after he was at full stretch to tip a curling effort from Nunez over the bar before getting down to save a shot from Firmino that had travelled through a host of bodies.

In between, Patrick Bamford, on as a 52nd-minute substitute for Rodrigo, was played in with the freedom of the penalty area but was unable to bring the ball under control as the chance went begging. Meslier was called into action again as he denied Salah with an outstretched leg.