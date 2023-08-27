All Sections
Leeds United support fundraiser to bring home 13-year-old fan who suffered cardiac arrest on holiday in Majorca

Leeds United are supporting a fundraising appeal for the medical evacuation of a 13-year-old fan who suffered a cardiac arrest while on holiday in Spain.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 27th Aug 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 13:31 BST

Jack Caine was taken ill in Majorca and is currently on a ventilator at the Son Espases Hospital’s intensive care unit.

His family are desperate to arrange for Jack to be flown back to the UK for treatment, which will involve physiotherapy, and have set a £30,000 fundraising target.

The Gofundme appeal set up by Jack’s father Antony Caine has so far collected over £10,000 in donations and the page can be found here.

Mr Caine said: “Our 13-year-old son suffered a cardiac arrest on the 12 August and is in the intensive care unit at Son Espasse Hospital in Majorca, who are doing a great job.

"He is currently on a ventilator as his lungs are not strong enough for him to breathe on his own at the moment and he needs physio for this to happen, but this takes time. Our travel insurers don’t want to know but we really need to get him home and in hospital in the UK, so if you can help please do.”

