Leeds United support outcast Willy Gnonto and call in police over 'racist' social media abuse

Leeds United have called in the police and come to Willy Gnonto's defence over racist abuse towards him on social media.

The 19-year-old Italy forward has been the subject of understandable opprobrium at Elland Road after making himself unavailable for the last four matches and handing in a transfer request to try and force a move away.

Banners at Friday's game at home to West Bromwich Albion included one presumably aimed at others too – Luis Sinisterra has also made himself unavailable recently – saying simply "Play or Farke off" and another portraying Gnonto as a baby.

And although the club are at loggerheads with Gnonto, refusing to sell him despite persistent interest from Everton and putting him through an internal disciplinary process over his recent actions, they have come out strongly in his defence over unspecified comments made over the internet.

"A racist comment made on social media towards Willy Gnonto has been brought to our attention,” said a club statement. “Leeds United condemn this action in the strongest possible way.

"An investigation is now under way and the police have been notified. Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United.

"The club will support Willy and anyone else connected to our club who experiences racism or any form of discrimination."