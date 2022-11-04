Leeds United 'surprised and disappointed' at Jean-Kevin Augustin verdict

United signed Augustin on loan from the German club in January 2020 with a purchase obligation to sign him permanently if they won promotion to the Premier League, which transpired in 2019-20.

But the end of the season was delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown, meaning that promotion was only sealed after the original deadline for a deal to go through had passed.

Leeds felt that loan, and its conditions, expired on June 30 of that year, before the Covid-delayed promotion was finalised. But more than two years on, CAS has decided otherwise.

Jean Kevin Augustin. Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining its judgement, a CAS statement said: “The panel held that the purchase obligation had been triggered at the end of the 2019-2020 season, even though the season had concluded later than expected due to the disruption caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

It means Leeds will have to pay the full amount – in three instalments as originally planned – despite Augustin never playing for or even training with Leeds after the original June 30 cut-off.

It makes him the sixth most-expensive signing in the club's history.

A Leeds statement read: "Leeds United are surprised and disappointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision, which not only contradicts the language and meaning of the contract but also the practices adopted in European football under FIFA regulations, due to the unique impact of the extensions to the season necessitated by Covid postponements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club will now review carefully all of its legal options with a view to an immediate appeal."

Augustin made just three substitute appearances at Leeds, with then-coach Marcelo Bielsa unimpressed by his ability to adapt to his physical demands.

At the end of the campaign, he found himself unwanted by both Leeds and Leipzig.

He has since moved to Nantes and Basel.

Advertisement Hide Ad