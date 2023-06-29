Leeds United swap gambling firm for company born at Elland Road as main shirt sponsors

Gambling sponsorship is a hot topic in English football, with the Premier League attempting to head off Government legislation by banning front of shirt sponsors from 2025-26. It has not stopped Aston Villa, Burnley and Fulham – who will carry the SBOTOP logo – last week signing short-term deals

Villa's deal with Asia-based BK8 is particularly controversial as Norwich City cancelled a deal with them in 2021 because of "provocative marketing material".

Premier League clubs will still be allowed to advertise gambling on their shirt sleeves.

UPGRADING: BOXT used to have the logo on the sleeves of Leeds United shirts worn by the likes of Raphinha

Leeds, who are not in the Premier League but will hope to get back by 2025-26, have headed off the issue by upping their involvement with a firm which came into being at Elland Road.

The Whites’ agreement with SBTOP was announced simply as a "multi-year" deal when it started in 2020-21. It was described as "the largest commercial deal in the club’s history."

BOXT provide what is called an "Uber-style service" for fitting boilers, solar panels, electric vehicle chargers and air conditioning units, plus accompanying Google smart home devices like thermostats, smoke alarms, home security cameras and speakers.

They have been sponsors since their formation in 2017, and at one point were the club's sleeve sponsors.

According to executive chairman and founder Mel Butler: “BOXT’s concept was developed at Elland Road.”