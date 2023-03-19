JAVI GRACIA says he will spend the next fortnight working on Rodrigo's fitness after the Leeds United striker brought a moment of calm to a match at Molineux which had very little of it.

A 4-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers was more dramatic than anyone could have expected when Leeds went 3-0 up.

Inspired by Adama Traore's introduction, Wolves pulled it back to 3-2, only for substitute Rodrigo to lift the ball over goalkeeper Jose Sa in stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that was only the half of it, with two Wolves players sent off – Matheus Nunes without making it onto the pitch – and voiced their frustration when VAR reviews turned down their first-half penalty appeals and attempts to have Rodrigo's goal overturned for a foul in the build-up.

DECISIVE MOMENT: Leeds United's Rodrigo puts their game at Wolverhampton Wanderers beyond doubt

The quality of their top scorer's 13th goal this season showed what Leeds have been missing in the eight matches he missed with a hamstring injury. In the two games since, he has played a total of 43 minutes.

An international break means Leeds do not play again until their April 1 game at Arsenal.

"Rodrigo has always been a key player for this club and I think he will be in the future," said Gracia.

"Now we are trying to recover his best condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He could only play a part on Saturday and the last game as well, no more than 50 minutes.

"Day by day he is going to improve but you can see the quality even playing 30 minutes.

"We need it. We need to work with him. It's one of the targets for the next two weeks. I cannot tell you if he will be ready to compete for 90 minutes in the next game but he is going to improve."