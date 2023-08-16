DANIEL FARKE has confirmed that left-back Leo Hjelde will miss Friday's Championship home game with West Brom with concussion - but better news sees Sam Greenwood return to the squad.

Hjelde – linked with a move to Italian club Salernitana this week - suffered a concussion injury in training on Tuesday, with protocol rules dictating that he will sit out the Elland Road encounter with the Baggies.

Midfielder Greenwood is fit again, while Joe Rodon and Georginio Rutter, who came on as substitutes in last weekend's Championship loss at St Andrew's, are both available to feature from the start if selected after boosting their fitness in training over the past week.

The wantaway trio of Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Helder Costa are continuing to train away from the main first-team group.

Leo Hjelde. Picture: Getty.

Several other players including Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas remain sidelined.

Farke, who also confirmed that Sonny Perkins is available for selection, said: "Obviously, the group is a bit too small in numbers at the moment and we are working a lot behind the scenes and hopefully some injured players will come back soon and hopefully the contractual issues will be sorted pretty quick and we are working on some incomings.

"But we have some bad news with Leo Hjelde. He had a concussion in training yesterday after a duel.

"Because we have to follow the concussion protocols of the league, he will out until next Monday and he is not available for this game.

"But there is also some good news - Sam Greenwood is back in training and he has been able to train for the whole week.

"Also for Georginio Rutter and Joe Rodon, they have had a proper training week. They are also in the mix to be selected for the team.

"So there is some good news, but it has also been a tricky week. I hope and think and am quite convinced our situation will look much better next week.