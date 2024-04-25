Leeds United team news: 'Major doubt' for Whites as they work to make Dan James available for Southampton

For the second time this week, a Leeds away game has been moved for the benefit of Sky Sports. The trip to Middlesbrough was on Monday and they are at Queens Park Rangers on Friday, ahead of rivals Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

It means Bamford could miss the game after bruising his knee at the Riverside.

"The only major doubt is Patrick Bamford because he got a big bruise on his knee," Farke said of his most experienced striker. "I would label him a major doubt but all the others should be all right, I think.

INJURY DOUBT: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

"Apart from that all the players came through the last game more or less without major problems – a few hits and knocks and we have to make some late decisions because it's a quick turnaround.

"With Sam (Byram) we've put him in the ice bath for the last 48 hours so he should be all right. Joe (Rodon)'s got a knock to his calf but everything's fine, they both should be available."

Dan James is missing with a muscle tear and although he probably ought to miss the final game of the season at home to Southampton, manager Farke has not given up on the hope of his winger playing a part if – as seems likely – Leeds' automatic promotion hopes rest on it.

"Normally with this type of injury you are ruled out for two to three weeks," said Farke. "The turnaround would be 12 days.

"Normally he's out but we still have a bit of hope. Our physios, doctors and Daniel are working more or less 24 hours on the rehab.

"We'll try everything to make him available.

"At the moment I think it's realistic to say he will probably miss the game but it would be a nice little surprise if he was available."

Leeds are a point ahead of third-placed Ipswich, who already have a game in hand and play at Hull City on Saturday evening.