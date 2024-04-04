Leeds United team news: Whites hoping Ilia Gruev will be fit to face Coventry City

The midfielder missed both Easter games after ankle ligament damage when away with Bulgaria last month.

Farke will make a late decision on whether he can play in the west Midlands.

"The first week after the international break is always tricky because there's lots of load for the players, lots of travel,” reflected Farke. “A lot of them played important games and several of them played more or less three games within six days with more or less no training session together with the (Leeds) team and then to go into the game is so tricky, especially when you are struggling with injuries.

INJURY DOUBT: Leeds United's Ilia Gruev

"We are still struggling with a few injury problems. All the players who were on the pitch and in the squad are available, with one exception, Jamie Shackleton. He reported he day after game some problems with his adductors. We have assessed him and it is an adductor strain and he will be out for two weeks at least so he will definitely miss the Coventry game.

"We have a few players on the road to come back, Ilia Gruev probably the closest.

"He's just limited by some pain and swelling but we will see. Perhaps there is a little chance.