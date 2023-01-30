Leeds United to get early look at Sean Dyche's Everton as managerial appointment finally confirmed

Sean Dyche will face Leeds United in his second home match as Everton manager after his appointment was finally confirmed.

The choice to replace Frank Lampard as manager boiled down to one between Dyche and former Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa but when the Argentinian's long-term planning seemed at odds with the Toffees' short-term needs, they opted instead for Dyche's experience.

It was reported that Bielsa wanted to spend the rest of this season coaching Everton's academy players before taking up the first-team job in the summer and having a full pre-season with them.

Just like the announcement of Lampard's sacking, news of Dyche's appointment has been a long time coming, but was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

He faces a difficult start, with a home game against Arsenal followed by a derby at Liverpool. The next match after that will be at home to Leeds on February 18. The sides drew 1-1 at Elland Road in August.

Judging by his initial comments, building a good atmosphere at Goodison Park will be one of Dyche’s first priorities.

“We want to bring back a good feeling,” he said. “We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

“Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.

NEW EVERTON MANAGER: Sean Dyche

“There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff.

“We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That's the task in front of us – make sure we're building, tactically and technically, giving players organisation, allow them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it's brilliant when the team's playing with a smile, but we've got to win.”Although Dyche previously managed Watford, his managerial reputation is based on more than 400 games regularly defying the odds at Burnley, who he took into Europe for the only time in their history before being sacked late last season.