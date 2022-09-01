Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With unwanted echoes of January 2019, when his move from Swansea City to Leeds fell through right at the death, James was made to wait until 45 minutes after the transfer window shut for confirmation of the deal going through.

The delay was because Leeds were waiting to see if they could add another forward as seemed likely when James was allowed to go for a medical.

It appears the Whites have been unable to land the senior player they were looking for, but they are expected to complete a deal for Zurich’s 18-year-old Willy Gnonto.Hull-born James has moved down the pecking order after the summer arrivals of Luis Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson.

VERSATILE: Leeds United signed Dan James as a winger but circumstances meant he was more often used at centre-forward

He has been unable to cement himself in coach Jesse Marsch's starting XI this season after beginning the campaign still suspended from a reckless red card at home to Chelsea in May, starting two league matches and on the bench for two more.

In the meantime, fellow winger Jack Harrison has shown outstanding form, which is why Leeds refused to entertain interest from the likes of Newcastle United.

James finally joined from Manchester United for £25m in the summer of 2021 after an attempt to sign him from Swansea City fell through in the final minutes of the January 2019 transfer window.

The 24-year-old suffered in his debut season for being asked to play out of position as a centre-forward more often than in his natural role out wide. With Patrick Bamford suffering a serious of injury problems from September onwards and little cover Marcelo Bielsa seemed to trust there, James was often forced to fill in.

He regularly plays up front for Wales, but as one of a pair, not in the lone role Leeds often needed of him. James scored four goals in 32 Premier League appearances over the campaign.

This summer Leeds have brought in specialist winger Sinisterra and Aaronson, a No 10 comfortable playing wider, especially given Marsch's fondness for keeping his wingers narrow.

Fulham also signed former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian on deadline day.