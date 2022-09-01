Leeds United transfer deadline news: No Bamba Dieng confirmation despite Andrea Radrizzani's welcome
Leeds United are yet to confirm the signing of Bamba Dieng, despite chairman Andrea Radrizzani saying fans should "welcome" the 22-year-old to the squad.
And the Italian also hinted that Dieng's imminent arrival did not mean the end of their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo
Jesse Marsch apologies for being unable to provide any clarity on transfers when he addressed the media, but as he spoke, Radrizzani tweeted a reply to a fan which read "Let's welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gakpo."
Shortly before the press conference reports emerged that Leeds had agreed an £8.7m fee, plus add-ons, for Senegal international centre-forward Dieng.
There is the possibility that Dan James could leave on deadline day, with Fulham interested in taking him on loan.
Marsch said he had come straight off the training pitch into his press conference to preview the Brentford game without speaking to director of football Victor Orta.
But he was able to speak about some positive injury news, with everyone but Stuart Dallas and Rodrigo having come through the training session.
Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder against Everton, but Marsch is optimistic he will be able to return when the Premier League comes back from its international break at the start of October.
"When it pops out it's about as good a scenario as possible," said Marsch. "It doesn't need surgery and hopefully in three to four weeks it settles down.
"He feels confident he will be ready fairly soon."
Marsch said Liam Cooper was the closest of his fit-again players to be in a position to start at Brentford on Saturday, but Patrick Bamford may also be able to do so having been used as a substitute against Everton.