Leeds United transfer deadline news: No Bamba Dieng confirmation despite Andrea Radrizzani's welcome

And the Italian also hinted that Dieng's imminent arrival did not mean the end of their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo

Jesse Marsch apologies for being unable to provide any clarity on transfers when he addressed the media, but as he spoke, Radrizzani tweeted a reply to a fan which read "Let's welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gakpo."

Shortly before the press conference reports emerged that Leeds had agreed an £8.7m fee, plus add-ons, for Senegal international centre-forward Dieng.

There is the possibility that Dan James could leave on deadline day, with Fulham interested in taking him on loan.

Marsch said he had come straight off the training pitch into his press conference to preview the Brentford game without speaking to director of football Victor Orta.

But he was able to speak about some positive injury news, with everyone but Stuart Dallas and Rodrigo having come through the training session.

Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder against Everton, but Marsch is optimistic he will be able to return when the Premier League comes back from its international break at the start of October.

IMMINENT: The signs are pointing to Senegal striker Bamba Dieng joining Leeds United on deadline day

"When it pops out it's about as good a scenario as possible," said Marsch. "It doesn't need surgery and hopefully in three to four weeks it settles down.

"He feels confident he will be ready fairly soon."