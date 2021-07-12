Leeds United transfer gossip: Bielsa plots Argentine raid for £6.4m midfielder, Phillips predicts EPL signing

Tomas Belmonte (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Three Lions fell at the last hurdle in the most painful manner imaginable, but Leeds United were represented superbly by Kalvin Phillips who put in another stellar display in the biggest game of his career to date.

The 25-year-old has given a brilliant account of himself all tournament long, and once the heartache of last night’s disappointment subsides a little, he’ll be eager to get back down to business with the Whites in the Premier League.

But will he be joined by any fresh faces at Elland Road next season?

Here are today’s Leeds United rumours…

Whites keen on Belmonte

Leeds United have approached Lanus with an enquiry about midfielder Tomas Belmonte, according to ESPN journalist Jorge Baravalle.

It is understood that no formal offer has been tabled as yet, but a fee of around £6.4 million could be enough to convince the Argentine club to part with the 23-year-old.

The central midfielder, who tends to operate in a deeper role, is an Argentine U23 international, and scored three goals in 15 outings for his current employers last term.

While he may not be as high profile as other players who Leeds have been linked with so far this summer, Marcelo Bielsa’s in-depth knowledge of the game back in his home country should be enough to suggest that Belmonte has sizeable potential, assuming there is any truth to the report.

Phillips backs Leeds to make EPL signing

Kevin Phillips claims Leeds United will be able to make at least one Premier League addition once Kiko Casilla leaves the club.

The veteran Spaniard is expected to leave Elland Road to join La Liga outfit Elche in the coming days, and the space his departure will free up in the wage bill has been welcomed by the former England striker.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Financially, the club and the manager can use that to go and get another Premier League player.

“I wouldn’t say two players because £40,000 is a standard Premier League wage at the moment.

“But it frees up a wage and Leeds can absolutely use that.”

We’ve gathered the best of the rest of today’s Premier League speculation below...

Despite a disappointing spell on loan from Inter Milan at Newcastle United during which he started just four Premier League games, Valentino Lazaro could be returning to St James’ Park next season. The player is said to be already negotiating a move. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Patrick Vieira is in talks to sign free agent Andre Ayew at Crystal Palace. The elder brother of Jordan Ayew, Andre is without a club after his contract at Swansea expired this summer. Ayew has been linked with Celtic and Newcastle, but Palace are stealing a march. (90Min)

Burnley are interested in signing Leicester City wide man, Marc Albrighton. The Clarets are yet to submit a formal bid, but he remains on their radar. (Lancs Live)

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to sign Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan, although they may face competition for the Burnley keeper. (The Sun)

Brighton have still not received an acceptable transfer offer for Ben White and he will leave on his summer break with his future up in the air, but the player is open to leaving the club. (The Football Terrace)