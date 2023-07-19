LEEDS UNITED have secured a much-needed transfer breakthrough with the permanent signing of versatile Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu.

In the process, the Wales international has become the club's first senior arrival of the summer window - and first of the 49ers Enterprises era.

The 22-year-old has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fee is reportedly in the region of £7m, plus performance-related add-ons for Ampadu, who spent a previous spell in Yorkshire on loan at Sheffield United.

New Leeds United signing Ethan Ampadu, who has joined from Premier League club Chelsea. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

Chelsea are understood to have inserted a sell-on clause into the deal.

While being impressed by the pitch of Leeds manager Daniel Farke, Ampadu has revealed that some words of encouragement from Tyler Adams – who he played with while on loan at RB Leipzig – also helped to convince him to join.

Ampadu said: “Tyler and I got on well (at RB Leipzig).

“When the interest was there, I gave him a message and we spoke a little bit. He couldn’t speak highly enough about the club. He’s a good friend and we have always stayed in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have also seen a lot of the positive messages that I have received, so thank you to everyone.

“I am very excited this has happened and for the project ahead.”

Farke’s determination to land a player he has rated for a number of seasons was also a big driver in the move.

Ampadu, speaking to LUTV, continued: “When I spoke with the boss, as soon as I got off the phone call I knew what I wanted, he really impressed me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He told me what he liked about me and where he thinks I can improve as a player.

“That all helped me choose Leeds United.

“(But) I think as a club, the history doesn’t have to be sold.

"Everyone knows how big of a club Leeds United is. Obviously we are now in the position we are, but we all want more.”

Ampadu, who played three times at last year’s World Cup and UEFA Euro 2020, could feature for the first time in Saturday’s pre-season friendly with AS Monaco at the LNER Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capped 44 times by Wales, Ampadu, son of former Exeter City and Swansea City midfielder Kwame, is likely to operate in a central midfield role. He has also previously featured as a centre-half in a three-man backline.

Ampadu was Chelsea's longest serving player, having joined from Exeter in 2017.

But he made just 12 senior appearances for the Blues, while spending separate loan spells at a variety of destinations including Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, Serie A sides Venezia and Spezia and Sheffield United.

He has played just under 200 career games in his club career thus far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously this summer, the focus at Elland Road had been on outgoings following the club's relegation to the second tier at the end of 2022-23.

Former club record signing Rodrigo has joined Qatari outfit Al Rayyan for around £3m.

Five other high-earning players have also left the club on loan.

USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson has joined Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a season-long loan, while centre-half Robin Koch has returned to his native Germany to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt in an identical loan arrangement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen have linked up with Serie A side AS Roma for the 2023-24 campaign, while Spanish international midfielder Marc Roca has returned to his homeland and joined Real Betis.