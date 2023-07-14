All Sections
LEEDS UNITED defender Rasmus Kristensen has completed his move to Serie A side AS Roma on a season-long loan.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:45 BST

The 26-year-old Danish international full-back joined United on a long-term deal from Red Bull Salzburg last summer, playing 30 times and scoring three goals.

Kristensen links up with Leeds team-mate Diego Llorente in the Italian capital, with the Spaniard having recently joined Roma for the 2023-24 season.

Leeds are clearing the decks of high-earning players following the club's demotion to the Championship.

Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen, who has completed his move to Roma on a season-long loan. Picture: GettyLeeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen, who has completed his move to Roma on a season-long loan. Picture: Getty
Midfielder Brenden Aaronson has joined Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a season-long loan, while defender Robin Koch has returned to his native Germany to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt in another loan arrangement.

Marc Roca is poised to return to his homeland and join Real Betis, again on loan, while former club record signing Rodrigo joined Qatari side Al Rayyan in a permanent deal on Thursday.

