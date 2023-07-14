LEEDS UNITED defender Rasmus Kristensen has completed his move to Serie A side AS Roma on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old Danish international full-back joined United on a long-term deal from Red Bull Salzburg last summer, playing 30 times and scoring three goals.

Kristensen links up with Leeds team-mate Diego Llorente in the Italian capital, with the Spaniard having recently joined Roma for the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are clearing the decks of high-earning players following the club's demotion to the Championship.

Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen, who has completed his move to Roma on a season-long loan. Picture: Getty

Midfielder Brenden Aaronson has joined Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a season-long loan, while defender Robin Koch has returned to his native Germany to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt in another loan arrangement.