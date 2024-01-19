Leeds United transfer latest: Midfielder heads out on loan to League Two club

LEEDS UNITED midfielder Lewis Bate has joined League Two side MK Dons on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder has made one first team appearance for United this term, coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road in August.

Bate came through Chelsea's youth ranks before signing his first professional contract with Leeds in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schemer has represented England at under-17, under-18 and under-20 level.

Lewis Bate. Picture: Tony Johnson.

He spent last season on loan at Oxford United, making 35 appearances in total for the U’s.

The Londoner appeared in three Premier League games for Leeds in 2021-22 and also made a start in the FA Cup.