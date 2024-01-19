Leeds United transfer latest: Midfielder heads out on loan to League Two club
The 21-year-old midfielder has made one first team appearance for United this term, coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road in August.
Bate came through Chelsea's youth ranks before signing his first professional contract with Leeds in 2021.
The schemer has represented England at under-17, under-18 and under-20 level.
He spent last season on loan at Oxford United, making 35 appearances in total for the U’s.
The Londoner appeared in three Premier League games for Leeds in 2021-22 and also made a start in the FA Cup.
He is out of contract at Leeds at the end of the current campaign.