Leeds United transfer latest: Spanish international striker Rodrigo completes his move to Qatari side Al Rayyan

The future of the Spanish international had been the subject of intense speculation during the close season with a host of sides linked with moves including Everton, Fulham, Spanish giants Real Madrid and fellow La Liga side Seville, who appointed Victor Orta as their director of football last month.

The 32-year-old, a record signing when he joined Leeds for £27m in 2020, has now completed his move to Qatar.

He has left the club for a bargain fee of around £3m due to a release clause inserted in his contract in the event of relegation.

Leeds United's Spanish international striker Rodrigo, who has completed his move to Qatari outfit Al Rayyan. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Leeds are busy clearing the decks of high-earning players following the club's demotion to the Championship.

Midfielder Brenden Aaronson has joined Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a season-long loan, while defender Robin Koch has returned to his native Germany to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt in another loan arrangement.

Spanish international defender Diego Llorente has returned to Serie A side Roma for a second loan – where he will shortly be joined by team-mate Rasmus Kristensen, in the process of complete his move to the Italian club.

