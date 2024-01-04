LEEDS UNITED have announced that right-back Djed Spence has returned to Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur after his season-long loan deal at Elland Road was terminated early.

Leeds exercised a recall clause in the contract, allowing Spence to head back to Spurs.

A statement read: “Leeds United can confirm that Djed Spence has returned to Tottenham Hotspur, bringing his loan spell with the club to an end.

"We would like to thank Djed for his efforts while at Elland Road and we wish him well for his future career.”Spence, 23, who started his professional career at Middlesbrough after a previous spell at Fulham’s academt, has struggled to make an impact at Leeds and made just seven appearances.

After signing towards the end of the summer window, Spence soon hurt his knee in training in mid-September.

Spence, who excelled in a season-long loan at Nottingham Forest in 2021-22 - in a campaign which saw the East Midlanders promoted to the top-flight - had made his debut late on from the bench in the home game with Sheffield Wednesday on September 2 before the first international break of 2023-24.

The Londoner returned to training in November after injury and made his first-team return from the bench in the 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers on December 2.