So far, United have brought in seven new recruits, with former West Ham striker Sonny Perkins becoming the latest to join on Tuesday when he penned a three-year deal.

Perkins' signing follows the arrivals of previous summer captures Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra.

Belgian striker Charles De Ketelaere is United's first-choice target regarding a new central striking option.

Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere. Picture: Getty Images.

But AC Milan remain strong favourites to sign the 21-year-old Club Brugge player, who is keen on joining the Italian giants, with Leeds forced to work on contingency plans.

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini is to fly to Belgium today to proceed on de Ketelaere deal.

Milan had previously offered just over £25.4 million for the Belgian international, with Brugge reportedly keen to get £29.6 million for the player.

Sources in Italy claim that Milan’s offer is expected to rise to €35 million in order to get the deal over the line.

Marsch, speaking on the club's pre-season tour of Australia, said: "The striker one, I think it’s been well documented that De Ketelaere was a goal of ours and it’s not finished yet with him.

"But we’ve also moved on to some other targets trying to figure out which would be the best fit if in the end, which is what we believe, he will not be available.”

Leif Davis has been given his chance to showcase his credentials at left-back during pre-season in the absence of the injured Junior Firpo, but Leeds are also looking into bringing in an alternative option on the left hand side of the defence, with the 25-year-old out for a couple of months.

Marsch added: “I’d say we're actively pursuing both positions (forward and left-back).