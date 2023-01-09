Leeds United youngster Alfie McCalmont has joined League Two Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old midfielder spent the first half of the campaign playing for Leeds Under-21s.

"Alfie has trained really well and played really well in the last six weeks and made the biggest impression on me in his time here," said first-team coach Jesse Marsch before a decision was made on the loan.

"Alfie's been training more often with the first group and and doing really well in training and and then the test matches so I think we'll continue to think about exactly what the path is for for him and players in that same category."

LOAN STAR: Alfie McCalmont during his spell with Oldham Athletic in 2020-21

Carlisle are fourth in League Two, above Bradford City on goal difference having played a game more.

The sides meet at Valley Parade on January 21, offering Leeds fans an opportunity to monitor his progress. The Whites play the following day at home to Brenford.

This will be McCalmont's third loan, having had spells at Oldham Athletic and Morecambe.