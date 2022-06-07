Clubs will have until September 1 to get their summer deals over the line. Some big moves could be on the cards in this window while Leeds United are expected to bring in a number of players after avoiding relegation from the top flight on the final day of last season.

The Whites have been linked with more players in recent days while the rumours continue to swirl around the future of their star winger Raphinha.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest gossip from around the Premier League has been rounded up below...

Barcelona could look to sign Angel di Maria with the Argentina winger set to leave Paris St-Germain when his contract expires in the summer. The La Liga club have been strongly linked with Leeds winger Raphinha but have been put off by the Whites' £51m valuation of the player. (Marca - MORE).

Leeds are one of three Premier League clubs, alongside Fulham and Southampton, expressing interest in Manchester United defender Phil Jones (Ekrem KONUR - MORE).

Junior Adamu, of Red Bull Salzburg, is a target of Leeds as well as Southampton and West Ham. The Whites have already signed Brenden Aaronson from Salzburg and are strongly linked to the club's right back Rasmus Kristensen, with some reports claiming a £10m bid has been submitted (Sky Austria - MORE).

Manchester City are expressing a strong interest in Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, who is also a potential future target of Liverpool (Mail Online - MORE).

RAPHINHA: Has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, but the La Liga club are reportedly 'put off' by his price tag. Picture: Getty Images.

Barcelona are open to selling midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United but no formal offer has been received by the Old Trafford club (Sport - MORE).

Chelsea are interested in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt but Sevilla's France centre-back Jules Kounde remains a prime target for manager Thomas Tuchel (talkSPORT - MORE).

Sassuolo and Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca is the subject of interest from AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Arsenal after scoring 16 goals in Serie A last term (Football Italia - MORE).