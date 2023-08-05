All Sections
Leeds United transfer news: Championship club re-sign former Norwich City, West Ham defender and Nottingham Forest defender Sam Byram for a second spell at Elland Road

LEEDS UNITED have completed the signing of former defender Sam Byram, who has re-joined the club for a second spell.
Leon Wobschall
Published 5th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST

Byram, 29, has penned a one-year deal following a successful trial.

The York-born player, who left Leeds to join West Ham in early January, joins on a free transfer following the expiration of his deal at Norwich City, where he worked with United chief Daniel Farke.

Byram was released by Norwich in May after an injury-hit time at Carrow Road.

Sam Byram, who has rejoined Leeds United on a free transfer. He could make his return in Sunday's Championship opener with Cardiff City. Picture courtesy of LUFC.Sam Byram, who has rejoined Leeds United on a free transfer. He could make his return in Sunday's Championship opener with Cardiff City. Picture courtesy of LUFC.
Sam Byram, who has rejoined Leeds United on a free transfer. He could make his return in Sunday's Championship opener with Cardiff City. Picture courtesy of LUFC.

The versatile defender will provide an option and cover in both full-back positions and become the club's third summer signing after the additons of Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow.

Speaking about Byram in pre-season, Farke said: "Sam is obviously a top, top player once he's fit and a top class character, a Leeds academy product, he's had a really good spell here and he's homegrown which is also important for the Championship.

"He's an experienced player, that's what we need in a few positions."

Byram could make his second debut in Sunday’s Championship clash with Cardiff City at Elland Road.

