Jesse Marsch says it was with great reluctance that Cody Drameh returned to Leeds United in the summer but as he heads out on another loan, the coach believes his right-back now sees a long-term future at Elland Road.

For the second January running, Drameh heads to the Championship on loan, this time fighting for the play-offs with relegation rather than at the other end of the table with Cardiff City.

Marsch says he is looking forward to seeing what the 21-year-old has learnt in between being put to the test.

"I see no doubt a future here for him," said Marsch. "He and I have formed a pretty strong relationship over the last eight months.

"When I first met him he was very dissatisfied about coming back and kind of expressed he didn't think it was going to be right for him but over time with us getting to know each other and him being part of what we've been building here I think he sees his potential here, the potential of what we're doing as a club and I think he has a lot more excitement about the possibility of what the long-term commitment and project could be like."

Lack of regular first-team football has been the motivation behind both Drameh's loans – the first of which then-coach Marcelo Bielsa agreed to only reluctantly.

But with Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen blocking his path this season, Drameh's only senior football has been a League Cup start against Barnsley and an FA Cup appearance from the bench at Cardiff.

Marsch was therefore happy to see him go this time, and pleased he will be joining the Hatters, only outside the play-off places on goal difference from Middlesbrough.

LOAN MOVE: Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh

"I told him when he left it was unfortunate that with Luke and Rasmus we just didn't have more opportunities for him to develop right here, right now with us," said Marsch of a player whose contract expires next summer. "In many ways I think he's ready for those challenges.

"But we were also very clear with each other that we thought it was important he go to a club that is pushing for something, that challenges him. As a person he's developed a lot over the last eight months and I think he's ready to put that to the test at an even higher level than at Cardiff last year. And a lot of clubs were interest in,