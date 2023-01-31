Leeds United transfer news: Diego Llorente's Roma loan could become permanent

Leeds United have loaned Diego Llorente to Jose Mourinho's Roma with a view to a permanent deal.

The centre-back has found first-team opportunities scarce since Leeds lost 5-2 at Brentford in early September.

He has only made one Premier League start since, in defeat at Leicester City.

In that context it was a suprise when Llorente signed a new contract two days before Christmas but in hindsight it seems to have just been a case of Leeds protecting their asset,

MOVED ON: Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente has joined Roma on loan

The 29-year-old was one of the club's first major signings after winning promotion back to the Premier League in 2020 when he joined from Real Sociedad for around £18m.

The Whites are expected to recoup that and more if he remains in Serie A beyond this season.

Llorente's lack of recent first-team opportunities cannot have helped when he failed to make the cut for Spain's World Cup squad.