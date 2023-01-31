News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds United transfer news: Diego Llorente's Roma loan could become permanent

Leeds United have loaned Diego Llorente to Jose Mourinho's Roma with a view to a permanent deal.

By stuart rayner
2 minutes ago

The centre-back has found first-team opportunities scarce since Leeds lost 5-2 at Brentford in early September.

He has only made one Premier League start since, in defeat at Leicester City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In that context it was a suprise when Llorente signed a new contract two days before Christmas but in hindsight it seems to have just been a case of Leeds protecting their asset,

Most Popular
MOVED ON: Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente has joined Roma on loan

The 29-year-old was one of the club's first major signings after winning promotion back to the Premier League in 2020 when he joined from Real Sociedad for around £18m.

The Whites are expected to recoup that and more if he remains in Serie A beyond this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Llorente's lack of recent first-team opportunities cannot have helped when he failed to make the cut for Spain's World Cup squad.

In all he played 59 games for Leeds, scoring four goals.

Diego LlorenteJose MourinhoBrentfordPremier League