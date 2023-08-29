All Sections
Leeds United transfer news: Djed Spence undergoing medical with Whites - who end interest in German international Nadiem Amiri

LEEDS UNITED are pushing ahead with completing a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur right-sided defender Djed Spence - but one player who will not be joining in the final week of the window is Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 29th Aug 2023, 19:03 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 19:04 BST

The Athletic are reporting that the Championship club have ended their interest in the German international, 26, who was flown over to the UK following United's weekend win at Ipswich Town.

A £5million fee had been agreed with the Bundesliga outfit, but after talks on Monday, Leeds officials have elected to abandon their pursuit of the player due to his financial demands.

Meanwhile, ex-Middlesbrough defender Spence is undergoing a medical at Leeds ahead of sealing his switch back to Yorkshire.

The full-back had been linked with numerous other clubs including Bristol City and Swansea City.

Leeds are set to pay a £1m loan fee with no buy clause included in the deal.

