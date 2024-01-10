Leeds United transfer news: Experienced defender to add nous to Middlesbrough FC's play-off push
The experienced right-back started the season in the Whites' first XI but his FA Cup appearance at Peterborough United was his first senior football since November 3.
In that time, Ayling has lost his place in the side to Archie Gray, despite the teenager being a specialist midfielder.
And whilst manager Daniel Farke has gone to great lengths to talk up the off-field contribution Ayling made this season, it was clear with his contract up at the summer, his time at Elland Road was coming to an end.
Barring any late hitches with a medical due to take place on Wednesday, he will join the Teessiders.
He will be the second right-back to leave in this window after Djed Spence's loan from Tottenahm Hotspur was cancelled. Although Farke was very relaxed about the need for a new right-back after Spence's departure, one is surely required now.
Sam Byram is the only specialist at the club but the right-footer has almost exclusively been used on the left in the first half of the season when the fit-again Junior Firpo has largely been absent. Jamie Shackleton, another right-footed central midfielder, has played in both full-back positions.
Badly hit by injuries across the field, Middlesbrough are looking to thicken their squad for a push for the Championship play-offs.
Thirty-two year-old Ayling, who made over 250 league appearances for Leeds playing across the back four since joining from Bristol City in 2016, will certainly help that.
