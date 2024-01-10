Leeds United defender Luke Ayling is set to join Middlesbrough to add experience to their push for the play-offs.

MOVING ON: Leeds United defender Luke Ayling

The experienced right-back started the season in the Whites' first XI but his FA Cup appearance at Peterborough United was his first senior football since November 3.

In that time, Ayling has lost his place in the side to Archie Gray, despite the teenager being a specialist midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And whilst manager Daniel Farke has gone to great lengths to talk up the off-field contribution Ayling made this season, it was clear with his contract up at the summer, his time at Elland Road was coming to an end.

Barring any late hitches with a medical due to take place on Wednesday, he will join the Teessiders.

He will be the second right-back to leave in this window after Djed Spence's loan from Tottenahm Hotspur was cancelled. Although Farke was very relaxed about the need for a new right-back after Spence's departure, one is surely required now.

Sam Byram is the only specialist at the club but the right-footer has almost exclusively been used on the left in the first half of the season when the fit-again Junior Firpo has largely been absent. Jamie Shackleton, another right-footed central midfielder, has played in both full-back positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Badly hit by injuries across the field, Middlesbrough are looking to thicken their squad for a push for the Championship play-offs.