Leeds United will have to consider whether to loan out Joe Gelhardt if they complete the club record signing of Georginio Rutter.

The Whites are understood to be close to signing the Hoffenheim striker, who has been absent from training and Monday's friendly with a move in the offing. Their experience of missing out on Bamba Dieng at the 11th hour in September after chairman Andrea Radrizzani had tweeted about his arrival shows nothing is done until the ink is dry, however.

The fee for the France Under-21 international could rise to £35m. Brenden Aaronson, at £29m, is currently the club’s most expensive buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have been left short at centre-forward by Patrick Bamford's injury problems. Bamford has scored once since a September 2021 ankle injury at St James' Park and is making a slower-than-anticipated return from what was described as "minor" groin surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Jesse Marsch was apologising for centre-forward Gelhardt’s lack of game-time even before Rutter’s potential arrival.

The Merseysider's old club Wigan Athletic and their Championship rivals Swansea City are said to be interested in taking him on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I told Joffy right after the game I should have put him on earlier," said Marsch after not introducing Gelhardt until stoppage-time of the draw with West Ham United. "From the 75th minute on I wanted to get Joffy on the pitch because I know he can make plays.

"When the game is like that he can make the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TRANSFER TARGET: Leeds United are understood to be close to the signing of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim

"It's just that Rodrigo has been a big piece of what we've done and continues to play so well and score goals so it's not so easy to take him off. But we can still use Joffy and Rodri (together) at times as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch's talk of Gelhardt being a "difference-maker" is not really backed up by the coach’s actions.

Gelhardt has played just 189 minutes across 14 Premier League appearances this season. When given the chance to start at Cardiff City in the FA Cup he was part of a disappointing performance, making way for Mateo Joseph after 73 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gelhardt has not started a Premier League game since September 3, or scored a senior goal since March.

LIMITED MINUTES: Jesse Marsch waited until stoppage time to introduce Joe Gelhardt against West Ham United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theoretically, Leeds are in control of the situation with Gelhardt contracted until 2027, but this time last year Cody Drameh left on loan against Marcelo Bielsa's wishes and last week Leeds released Klich when Marsch made it clear he did not think it was the right decision.

Where Gelhardt's Elland Road career seems to be stalling, Gnonto is making good progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Leeds accelerated their planned signing of the 18-year-old after missing out on their summer centre-forward targets, the Italian does his best work on the left wing or in the hole behind a striker.

He has started Leeds' last five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What you see is a combination of confidence, belief and quality (typical of) young players that have big potential," said Marsch recently. "He takes on information really well.

"We can use Cree (Summerville) a little bit more as the wide player and Willy a little bit more in the interior.

Advertisement Hide Ad