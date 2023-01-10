Leeds United transfer news: Joe Gelhardt allowed to leave Elland Road on loan this month

Joe Gelhardt has been told he can leave Leeds United on loan this month with a handful of Championship clubs already vying for his services, according to reports.

The striker made just his fourth start of the season under Jesse Marsch as the Whites came from 2-0 down to send their third-round FA Cup tie against Cardiff City to a replay. The former Wigan forward has played just 188 minutes in the Premier League across 14 appearances this term.

The forward has been linked with a return to Wigan this month while Swansea City and Stoke have also been credited with an interest in the player. Gelhardt was withdrawn after 73 minutes against Cardiff but head coach Jesse Marsch was unwilling to discuss the player’s future after the game.

"I don't want to discuss that, we really like Joffy. When they're so compact, it's not the easiest for him to find the game,” said Marsch in Wales.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United in action during the friendly match between Leeds United and Real Sociedad at Elland Road on December 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

