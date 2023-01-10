Leeds United transfer news: Joe Gelhardt allowed to leave Elland Road on loan this month

The striker made just his fourth start of the season under Jesse Marsch as the Whites came from 2-0 down to send their third-round FA Cup tie against Cardiff City to a replay. The former Wigan forward has played just 188 minutes in the Premier League across 14 appearances this term.
The forward has been linked with a return to Wigan this month while Swansea City and Stoke have also been credited with an interest in the player. Gelhardt was withdrawn after 73 minutes against Cardiff but head coach Jesse Marsch was unwilling to discuss the player’s future after the game.
"I don't want to discuss that, we really like Joffy. When they're so compact, it's not the easiest for him to find the game,” said Marsch in Wales.
"The whole first half, it's hard to pinpoint one thing, it was just not in sync, not aggressive enough, not a full understanding of exactly what this tournament and this game was going to require. That's why I think the subs came in and helped make a difference.”