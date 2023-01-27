The 20-year-old has found game-time hard to come by at Leeds United.
He had the opportunity to rejoin former club Wigan Athletic on loan, but has opted for the Black Cats instead.
The relegation-threatened Latics are facing Championship relegation, whereas the Black Cats are a point outside the play-offs.
Leeds have added club record signing Georginio Rutter to top-scorer Rodrigo, whilst Patrick Bamford has recently rediscovered his form after returning from injury.
Gelhardt's only Premier League start this season came in September. His last senior goal was a late winner at home to Norwich City in mid-March.
He has made 14 league appearances from the bench this season.