Joe Gelhardt has joined Sunderland on loan until the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has found game-time hard to come by at Leeds United.

He had the opportunity to rejoin former club Wigan Athletic on loan, but has opted for the Black Cats instead.

The relegation-threatened Latics are facing Championship relegation, whereas the Black Cats are a point outside the play-offs.

LOAN MOVE: Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has joined Sunderland

Leeds have added club record signing Georginio Rutter to top-scorer Rodrigo, whilst Patrick Bamford has recently rediscovered his form after returning from injury.

Gelhardt's only Premier League start this season came in September. His last senior goal was a late winner at home to Norwich City in mid-March.

