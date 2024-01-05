Leeds United transfer news: Manager Daniel Farke insists there is no need to panic buy after full-back's departure
The former Middlesbrough defender had been on a season-long, but the Whites have decided to send him back, with Farke trying to maintain a dignified silence as to why.
It does leave Leeds light at the back, with midfielder Archie Gray having established himself as the first-choice right-back, and Spence having deputised on the left in the absence of Sam Byram, whose hamstring problem is likely to keep him out of next week's game against Cardiff City.
Farke, though, was playing it cool when asked if a new full-back a priority ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Peterborough United.
"No, not immediately," he insisted. "We were able to be pretty successful in the first 18 game days when we had to play without Djed because he did not arrive (at the start of the season), then he had an injury that kept him out for nearly eight-and-a-half weeks.
"We were capable of finding some good solutions so there is no emergency. Obviously we won't fall asleep because we brought Djed Spence in because we knew about the situation with (left-back) Junior Firpo, who was injured at the time and the injury history of Sam Byram.
"Archie Gray, Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling have played a lot in the full-back positions so there is no emergency but if there is an opportunity we will definitely analyse and assess this.
"We are just doing things we are 100 per cent convinced of.
"I'm happy with our squad, I think we have a pretty balanced squad in all areas. There's not one position where there's definitely a need but it's professional to stay awake and check if we can strengthen our squad in terms of quality and options.
"There's no necessity to panic because we need something urgently.
"We will watch closely what happens over the next week and if there is an emergency or a special case it is our responsibility to make sure we create the best possible squad but we won't do anything stupid."
Ayling has been linked with Middlesbrough having fallen out of favour at Elland Road but manager Farke refused to comment on the speculation.
Pascal Struijk is still out injured and Joe Gelhardt has a glute problem. Liam Cooper is a doubt at London Road.
Goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been ruled out for seven weeks with a dislocated thumb, meaning Kristoffer Klaesson will be in goal on Sunday as Illan Meslier completes a three-match suspension.
